Avantium N.V. has successfully produced its first batch of furandicarboxylic acid (FDCA) at the company’s FDCA Flagship Plant in Delfzijl, the world's first commercial-scale plant to produce FDCA. This marks a major start-up milestone for the FDCA Flagship Plant, following the successful commissioning of all major process units. This paves the way for ramping up toward commercial sales.

× Expand Avantium Avantium produces first batch of furandicarboxylic acid at Delfzijl plant

This is an important step in validating Avantium's proprietary FDCA technology under commercial operating conditions. The company will now focus on a disciplined product qualification and operating program, ensuring its product meets customer specifications.

“Producing the first FDCA at our Flagship Plant is a significant achievement and an important milestone for Avantium. This achievement marks the transition from commissioning activities to operational start-up and qualification,” said Tom van Aken, CEO at Avantium. “Our teams have worked tirelessly to reach this point, and I would like to thank everyone involved for their dedication and commitment. Our focus now shifts to optimising operations, producing additional FDCA, completing qualification activities and preparing for commercial sales, which we expect toward the end of 2026.”

A successful start-up and qualification process should provide commercial-scale validation of Avantium's YXY Technology to produce FDCA and PEF and support licensing discussions with prospective partners.