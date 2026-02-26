Avient Corporation is expanding its OnFlex NHFR Non-Halogen Flame Retardant thermoplastic elastomers (TPEs) portfolio with the NHFR 7001 Series. These new materials will provide enhanced flame retardancy for plastic products, as well as improved mechanical performance and cost efficiency.

× Expand Avient Avient expands its OnFlex NHFR Non-Halogen TPE portfolio

The OnFlex NHFR 7001 Series addresses growing regulatory requirements and customers’ demand for non-halogenated flame-retardant materials. The materials comply with European Chemical Agency (ECHA) flame retardant guidance, meet UL 94 V-0 performance standards, and comply with REACH and RoHS requirements.

“The OnFlex NHFR 7001 Series represents our continued response to evolving regulatory requirements and market needs, aligning with our commitment to innovation and sustainability,” said Hermann Fuechter, Sr. Marketing & Product Manager EMEA, Speciality Engineered Materials at Avient. “This addition to our portfolio helps customers seeking ECHA-compliant, non-halogenated flame-retardant TPE solutions without compromising performance or cost-effectiveness.”

Key features of the OnFlex NHFR 7001 Series:

High flexibility that is ideal for applications requiring durability throughout the product lifecycle,

that is ideal for applications requiring durability throughout the product lifecycle, Minimal blooming supports long-term appearance and performance stability.

supports long-term appearance and performance stability. Low moisture absorption helps to maintain consistent properties.

helps to maintain consistent properties. REACH and RoHS compliance, ensuring materials meet European Union regulatory standards.

ensuring materials meet European Union regulatory standards. Broad application areas encompassing the automotive, electronics, consumer goods, and construction industries, where durability and fire safety are key considerations.

Compared to traditional alternatives, such as soft polyvinyl chloride (PVC), the OnFlex NHFR 7001 Series offers similar flexibility while maintaining its mechanical performance over time. The non-halogenated formulation also helps to reduce smoke density during combustion compared to conventional soft PVC or halogenated FR TPE solutions. Additionally, the material can be formulated to incorporate recycled materials.