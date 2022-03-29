Avient has announced a new reSound REC thermoplastic elastomer (TPE) formulation for use in certain food-contact applications. This grade incorporates post-consumer recycled (PCR) material that received a no objection letter (NOL) from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

× Expand Tatiana Getty Images/iStockphoto Avient expands reSound TPE portfolio Multi-colored toothbrushes in a glass cup, blue background

reSound REC recycled-content grades are a part of Avient’s reSound TPE portfolio, which includes both recycled-content and bio-based formulations.

This new reSound REC TPE is a 65 Shore A hardness and contains 25 per cent PCR content from recycled polypropylene. The FDA NOL confirms that the recycled material included in this formulation can be used for manufacturing certain food-contact articles.

Available in North America, this PCR content formulation offers comparable performance to prime TPEs and can provide a more sustainable option in applications such as toothbrush grips and other personal care items, as well as certain FDA food-contact items like reusable crates. It is naturally grey, colourable, and suitable for injection moulding or over-moulding onto PP.

Matt Mitchell, Director, Global Marketing, Specialty Engineered Materials at Avient, said: “This FDA evaluation should boost OEM and consumer confidence in incorporating recycled materials into products that face stringent regulatory controls. The expansion of our recycled-content TPE portfolio is rooted in our ongoing commitment to developing sustainable solutions with specialised performance requirements that enable our customers’ innovation and sustainability goals.”