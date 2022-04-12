Manchester-based plastics recycler Axion Polymers has achieved Competence Management System (CMS) accreditation, which offers a range of benefits for its advanced recycled polymer re-processing plant in Salford.

Axion Polymers' Salford site achieves CMS accreditation

The site refines recovered plastics from its Trafford Park facility to produce its range of locally sourced and high-quality Axpoly recycled PP and ABS polymers grades. These Axpoly PP and ABS engineering grades meet ISO 9001 quality standards.

UK-generated end-of-life vehicles (ELV) and WEEE are processed by Axion’s parent company S Norton & Co, separating waste plastics for processing by Axion’s own plants and providing a secure infeed material supply.

Axion Polymers was accredited by LRQA, and its CMS is valid for three years. Having this management system-based standard in place demonstrates technically competent management of the site and enables the company to meet the requirements for the Environment Agency’s permit for its site.

Laura Smith, Commercial Operations Manager at Axion Polymers, said: “The implementation of the CMS has required comprehensive training of all site staff to ensure that they completely understand our permit and our environmental responsibilities. We are already seeing the benefits, despite its recent implementation, as all staff have an awareness, and they are contributing towards ensuring the site is compliant.”

Designed to ensure operational quality and efficiency, the CMS builds awareness of the EA permit requirements and the importance of compliance across the staff. As the entire Salford team is trained under the CMS, it removes the reliance on one individual for meeting the permit’s requirements.

Having the whole team trained in competency can reduce the risk of environmental incidents as employees can deal with environmental issues or emergency situations as they arise. Response times are reduced, and business continuity can be maintained.

The CMS is applied systematically and is auditable through regular surveillance audits to ensure it remains effective. An added benefit is that it helps to identify training needs for competence in permitted operations. As the CMS can form part of the ISO14001 internationally accepted standard for environmental management, Axion Polymers will be working towards that certification now.

Axion Polymers is part of the Axion Group that develops and operates innovative resource recovery and processing solutions for recycling waste materials. The Group works with a wide range of clients within the recycling and process industries on the practical development of new processing and collection methods.