Bacteria that produce face masks: the bacterial cellulose revolution in cosmetics

AIMPLAS, the Plastics Technology Centre, is investigating the potential of bacterial cellulose to develop facial masks that act as carriers for active ingredients designed to care for skin after sun exposure. In addition to its cosmetic applications, this biodegradable material opens up opportunities in healthcare uses such as burn dressings, ulcer treatment and skin regeneration.

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Heat, sun exposure and prolonged use of air conditioning can contribute to skin dehydration during the months following summer. In this context, AIMPLAS, the Plastics Technology Centre, is investigating the potential of bacterial cellulose, a 100% natural biopolymer produced by certain bacteria, to develop innovative facial masks based on bio-based and renewable hydrogels capable of acting as carriers for active ingredients intended for skin care.

Bacterial cellulose is mainly synthesised by bacteria of the Komagataeibacter genus, which are commonly found in fermentation processes associated with products such as vinegar, kombucha and nata de coco. During growth, these microorganisms generate a three-dimensional network of intertwined nanofibrils that forms a flexible, durable material capable of retaining large amounts of water. Thanks to this structure, bacterial cellulose easily adapts to the face, creating a “second skin” effect that makes it an ideal support for active ingredients in cosmetic applications.

According to María José de Manuel, Biotechnology Researcher at AIMPLAS, “Bacterial cellulose has very interesting properties for the development of more sustainable, high-performance cosmetic products. Its extraordinary water-retention capacity, together with its flexibility and ability to adapt to the skin, make it an ideal material for facial masks and as a support for incorporating cosmetic active ingredients.”

Bacterial cellulose stands out for its flexible structure and high water-retention capacity, characteristics that make it highly attractive for cosmetic applications. An additional advantage is that, as it is made from a biodegradable material free from synthetic fibres, it represents a more environmentally friendly alternative to many conventional products.

Much more than a facial mask

The possibilities of bacterial cellulose extend well beyond cosmetics. Thanks to its biocompatibility, high water-absorption capacity and nanoporous structure, this material has significant potential in healthcare applications related to skin care and recovery.

In this regard, it can be used in the development of dressings and patches for burns, wound and ulcer treatments, or supports capable of incorporating active compounds for controlled release. Its properties also favour applications related to tissue regeneration and the development of new biomaterials for the healthcare sector.

“The versatility of bacterial cellulose makes it possible to develop innovative solutions for both skin care and biomedical applications. It is a natural, biodegradable material with very interesting properties for the development of sustainable, high-value-added products,” highlighted María José de Manuel.

A natural material with a lower environmental impact

Cellulose is the most abundant organic polymer on the planet and is traditionally obtained from plant sources. However, bacterial cellulose is an innovative bio-based alternative that can be produced through fermentation processes while requiring fewer forestry resources.

Furthermore, it offers a high degree of purity because it does not contain lignin or hemicellulose, components found in plant cellulose whose removal requires additional processing. Other notable characteristics include biodegradability, flexibility, transparency and an extraordinary ability to absorb and retain water. These properties make bacterial cellulose a highly promising material for developing new solutions in sectors as diverse as cosmetics, medicine and biotechnology.

Through the development of materials such as these, AIMPLAS continues to promote research into advanced biomaterials that contribute to creating more innovative, functional and environmentally friendly products, responding to the evolving needs of sectors such as cosmetics and healthcare.