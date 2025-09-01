Baerlocher at K 2025: Crcular economy, PFAS-free alternatives and tin replacement

Baerlocher will address critical trends in the plastic industry at K 2025 (Hall 5, Booth A21), including advancing the circular economy, providing sustainable alternatives to PFAS-classified materials as well as tin replacement in PVC stabilisation.

× Expand Baerlocher

“At this year’s K show, we continue to drive the industry with a number of new innovations,” said Arne Schulle, CEO of the Baerlocher Group. “In addition, we are reducing our environmental footprint through renewable energy and smarter processes.”

“Baerlocher is dedicated to supporting the circular economy and delivering PFAS-free solutions without compromising performance or cost-effectiveness,” said Andreas Holzner, Global Head Special Additives Business Unit at Baerlocher. “Our innovative product families, such as Baeropol T-Blend and Baerolub AID, empower the industry to address these critical challenges while meeting stringent regulatory requirements and maintaining high-quality standards.”

Advancing the circular economy with Baeropol T-blend

Baerlocher’s Baeropol T-Blend family of products has been a trusted solution in the recycling industry for years, enabling the transformation of post-consumer plastic waste into high-quality recyclate for use in new products, such as packaging. Supplied as a neat additive primarily in pastille form for ease of handling and cost efficiency, Baeropol T-Blend suppresses thermal degradation and gel formation, ensuring recycled materials perform close to virgin resins. Alternative forms, including rods, granules, and masterbatches, are also available to meet diverse recycling needs.

PFAS-free innovation with Baerolub AID

In response to tightening regulations in the European Union and U.S. federal and state legislation, Baerlocher has developed the Baerolub AID product family, a PFAS-free alternative for polymer processing aids. Baerolub AID delivers exceptional performance, regulatory compliance, and global availability. Polyolefin film and pipe converters benefit from Baerolub AID masterbatches, which ensure high productivity and cost-effectiveness.

“The new European Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR) and U.S. federal and state-level legislation set clear deadlines for PFAS replacement and enhanced recycling strategies,” said Holzner. “Baerlocher is collaborating globally with manufacturers to meet these challenges head-on.”

Introducing Tin Replacement for PVC

For decades, tin-based stabilisers were a trusted solution in the PVC industry, but with the rise of stricter environmental regulations and the growing importance of sustainability, the industry is increasingly moving toward safer and more environmentally responsible alternatives.

Baerlocher’s Tin Replacement programme helps customers worldwide make this transition smoothly, ensuring compliance with REACH, RoHS, and other global regulations. The program supports applications that demand the highest safety standards, including drinking water, food contact, and medical use.

Energy efficiency and carbon neutrality

Baerlocher also takes care to limit its own ecological impact. “We are actively reducing our environmental footprint by investing in renewable energy and implementing smarter processes across our operations,” said Schulle. “With substantial investments in solar and biomass energy, we are reshaping the way we work and advancing our transition toward a more sustainable future. Our clear target is to achieve carbon neutrality by 2045, supporting the European Union’s climate goals.”

Baerlocher closely tracks and reduces Scope 1 and 2 emissions while developing digital strategies to address Scope 3. The company continually invests in advanced software enabling global product carbon footprint simulations to identify opportunities for optimization and innovation.

“We are excited to connect in-person with customers and industry partners at our booth,” said Dr. Thomas Doege, Managing Director of Baerlocher GmbH, Germany. “By understanding their priorities, we can continue to innovate and provide solutions that drive the plastic industry toward a more sustainable future.”