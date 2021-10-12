Baerlocher expands its UK operational Capacity to support local PVC Market

× Expand Shutterstock Double exposure of Business handshake ,Investment concept

Baerlocher, a leading global manufacturer of additives for the plastics industry, is investing in its production plant in Bury. The company will increase capacity of its Calcium based PVC stabiliser plant by more than 50% with installation of additional new Mixing and Granulation units in 2022.

This expansion will support the strong demand in all new and recycled PVC applications and reinforces the company’s commitment to the ‘post Brexit’ UK and Irish markets.

Andy Jones, the group’s Global PVC Additives Head stated: “For the past 25 years, the Bury site has established itself as the premier solid PVC stabiliser production plant in the UK. This expansion begins the next chapter for the company, as we approach our 50th anniversary in the UK during 2023, with an increasingly challenging regulatory framework and complexity in supply chains”.

“Our Customers rely upon local security of supply, product consistency and speed of response from established and reliable sources” according to Andrew Tate, Head of PVC Additives EU/MEA, “The capacity increase delivers on this need, and will also support the anticipated new demand for solid Ca based systems, due to increasing regulatory pressure to convert from existing liquid stabilisers, in many PVC applications.”