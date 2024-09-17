Base Materials further strengthens epoxy materials offering

Key Highlights:

Base Materials expands its epoxy materials range with the launch of BE890, a specialist high-performance, toughened epoxy tooling board designed for use in the manufacture of advanced composite master models and patterns.

Suitable for use across a range of industries including automotive and aerospace, the new BE890 epoxy tooling board requires minimal sealing.

Direct-to-part manufacturing removes the need for an intermediary prepreg carbon fibre tooling, supporting the manufacture of a part directly from the epoxy tooling board.

Base Materials bolsters its epoxy materials range with the launch of BE890, a specialist high-performance, toughened epoxy tooling board designed for use in the manufacture of advanced composite master models and patterns, direct-to-part applications for short-run productions and prototypes, thermoforming and vacuum forming.

Suitable for use across a range of industries including automotive and aerospace, the new BE890 epoxy tooling board boasts an excellent surface finish and requires only minimal sealing. In addition, it has a low coefficient of thermal expansion, superior dimensional stability, a very fine surface structure, and creates minimal dust during machining.

Speaking about the launch of the new BE890 epoxy tooling board material, Darren Lambert, head of business development at Base Materials, said: “With a long-standing reputation for engineering high-performance, high-quality tooling board materials, we are continuously investigating ways in which we can better meet the evolving needs of our customer base. Over the past 12 to 18 months, we have invested significantly in research and development to ensure that we’re perfectly placed to do exactly that.

“The launch of the new BE890 marks the latest demonstration of our commitment to further solidifying our status as a leading manufacturer of epoxy tooling boards globally. Feedback on the new material from our testing and development programme has been extremely positive and we look forward to seeing continued business growth.”

Direct-to-part manufacturing, also known as direct tooling, removes the need for a costly intermediary prepreg carbon fibre tooling, supporting the manufacture of a part directly from the epoxy tooling board.

Base Materials’ BE890 epoxy tooling board is manufactured in-house and available in a range of board thicknesses with compatible ancillary products, which includes adhesives, sealers, and release agents.