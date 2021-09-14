Dow and Crocs Inc. have announced a new collaboration to create footwear that balance environmental responsibility with effective performance. Dow will supply bio-based materials for use in Crocs’ manufacturing process, which have an even lower CO2 impact than their current Croslite material, providing a more sustainable choice for Crocs’ customers.

× Expand Wirestock Creators / Shutterstock.com Dow and Crocs announce new low carbon collaboration

This involves Crocs introducing bio-based Croslite into its shoes – the predominant material in Crocs footwear. This bio-based material uses Dow’s new ECOLIBRIUM technology to create a more sustainable solution with a lower CO2 impact.

Croslite will be introduced to modify Crocs’ existing product lines, uniquely positioning the brand to create a lower carbon footprint footwear as opposed to creating a new and separate sustainable line.

The collaboration unites both brands in their journey toward carbon neutrality, with Crocs aiming to reduce the carbon footprint of its shoes by 50 per cent by 2030 as part of the brands overall commitment to becoming a net zero brand.

Similarly, Dow is working towards reducing its net annual carbon emissions by 5 million metric tonnes by 2030, on its path to carbon neutrality by 2050, and is working with customers to help cut emissions, embracing alternative feedstocks as one of many solutions.

Diego Donoso, Business President for Packaging & Specialty Plastics at Dow, said: “We know that consumers are increasingly demanding more sustainable products and paying careful consideration to where their goods come from and how they are made. So, it’s a very exciting opportunity for Dow to answer this consumer demand in a new way, while supporting the sustainability journey of a well-loved and iconic brand.”

Crocs CEO Andrew Rees added: “For Crocs, achieving our goal to be net zero by 2030 is a top priority, and it couldn’t be done without the right partner who was equally as invested in working with us to start by reducing the carbon footprint of our footwear. Dow’s ECOLIBRIUM Technology is a best-in-class solution, resulting in a shoe that delivers the comfort customers expect from Crocs, but is much better for the planet.”