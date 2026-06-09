Biesterfeld is expanding its standard polymers portfolio, with the distributor strategically strengthening its sourcing model by onboarding additional supply partners for key polyolefins. This move will result in future growth, greater supply stability and flexibility for customers.

× Expand Biesterfeld Biesterfeld expands its standard polymers portfolio

Biesterfeld has long-standing partnerships with leading polymer producers, which have formed the foundation of its market presence for decades. Building on this strong foundation, Biesterfeld is continuing to expand its range of available materials and strengthening its international supplier network. The company now offers polyolefins sourced from producers in the Middle East and Asia.

As a result of this expansion, Biesterfeld can offer its in-depth technical consulting capabilities with an even broader material offering. The company’s solutions portfolio now covers key processing technologies, including:

Injection moulding.

Film extrusion.

Compounding.

Blow moulding.

Extrusion.

“This is a strategically significant step for us. By expanding our partner base, we are deliberately enhancing economic stability and a broader choice for our customers, reinforcing our commitment as a reliable long-term partner in a volatile market environment,” said Marvin Strüfing, Global Business Director Standard Polymers at Biesterfeld.

Dr Stephan Glander, CEO of the Biesterfeld Group, added, “The plastics business continues to be a core component of Biesterfeld’s long-term growth strategy and an important driver of value creation for our customers and partners worldwide. By further strengthening and diversifying our sourcing structure in Standard Polymers, we are increasing flexibility, improving supply resilience and creating the conditions to support our customers even more effectively.”