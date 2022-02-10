DuPont is launching five new grades in its sustainable product family Delrin Renewable Attributed. These products can be used in medical and food contact applications. Long-standing distribution partner Biesterfeld Plastic will distribute the POM homopolymers in large areas of the EMEA region as well as in Brazil.

Biesterfeld Plastic: Distribution of new DuPont Delrin Renewable Attributed grades

The new grades include Delrin RASC655 and Delrin RASC698, both designed specifically for medical requirements and which form part of the Special Control group at DuPont. All products with this designation undergo extensive testing, offer a high degree of production control and satisfy the medical sector's standard regulatory requirements, for example USP Class VI and ISO 10993. Both grades offer outstanding mechanical properties and an exceptionally low friction coefficient. This makes them ideal for demanding medical applications such as wearables, inhalers, pumps and other products.

DuPont is also introducing three new grades suitable for food contact in line with EU Directive 10/2011 – Delrin RAFG511DP, Delrin RAFG500P and Delrin RAFG100. All three products have a long lifetime and high fatigue resistance across a broad temperature spectrum, especially at low temperatures. This makes these new materials especially suitable for food packaging and potable water applications.

Delrin Renewable Attributed is a range of products with a lower environmental impact that complements DuPont's well-known POM product family. The base polymer of Delrin Renewable Attributed is produced from 100 per cent bio-feedstock from waste, according to ISCC Plus mass balance certification. Manufacturing of these innovative grades is powered by 100 per cent certified renewable electricity from wind energy and steam sourced from municipal waste energy recovery. Delrin Renewable Attributed products have the same quality, performance, processing, surface quality, surface slip and frictional properties as the established products but with a significantly improved carbon footprint. Users can easily adapt to the new grades by means of a simple 'drop-in'.

Martin Rathke, Business Manager Engineering Polymers, Biesterfeld Plastic, said: "Products which meet the strict regulatory requirements for medical and food applications while helping our customers to attain their sustainability goals still tend to be rare on the market. So, the five new grades are a very important addition to our portfolio and will offer tremendous added value to our customers."