Borealis invests over 100M euros to expand PP compounding facilities

Borealis aims to strengthen its position as a sustainable, high-performance materials partner by investing over 100 million euros in its production facility in Schwechat, Austria. The new polypropylene (PP) compounding line is expected to commence operations in the second half of 2026.

Polymer compounding involves blending plastic resins, like polypropylene, with additives, fibreglass, and recycled materials to create speciality compounds with tailored properties. These materials are often used in the consumer products, mobility, and infrastructure sectors, as they are designed with enhanced durability, heat resistance, and lightweight properties.

“This is our third significant investment this year, following the expansion of our energy business and the increase in capacity for our recyclable, lightweight polymer foam solutions,” said Stefan Doboczky, CEO of Borealis. “Over the past decade, Borealis has built strong expertise in circular solutions that meet our customers’ expectations for quality. With more capacity, we can deliver more of the materials they need, helping them hit performance targets and move closer to their sustainability goals. This project transforms innovation into tangible solutions – bringing our We4Customers strategy to life.”

The company’s We4Customers strategy relates to Borealis’ goal of helping customers meet their performance and sustainability needs