Borealis invests EUR 49 million to scale up the production of Borstar Nextension polypropylene (PP) at its facility in Burghausen, Germany. The company will benefit from an expanded commercial production of single-site polypropylene (ssPP) grades, ensuring enhanced purity, processability, and performance. These improvements will aid users within the packaging, healthcare, mobility, and fibres sectors.

× Expand Borealis Borealis invests EUR 49M to scale up Borstar Nextension PP production

“By scaling up Borstar Nextension PP production, we empower our customers to stay ahead in a rapidly changing regulatory and market landscape,” said Craig Arnold, Borealis EVP Polyolefins, Circular Economy Solutions and Base Chemicals. “It’s another example of our commitment to increase the availability of innovative, recyclable polymer materials suitable for a wide range of applications across multiple industries.”

The investment supports the transition to high-performance monomaterial PP solutions. By integrating various performance properties into a single PP material, Borstar Nextension technology facilitates material substitution in complex multilayer structures, helping with circularity, reducing weight, and improving performance.

This innovation will help companies within the packaging industry comply with the EU Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR), especially with achieving 100% recyclable packaging by 2030.