Borealis invests in sustainable polymer foam solutions

Borealis is continuing to invest in sustainable solutions that can help to transform the polymer industry. At the company’s facility in Burghausen, Germany, Borealis is expanding its production of its polymer foam solution, Daploy High Melt Strength polypropylene (HMS PP). The investment is worth around €100 million with the new line scheduled to start up during the second half of 2026.

The company developed Daploy HMS PP at its Innovation Headquarters in Linz. Daploy HMS PP boasts improvements in foamability, material efficiency, lightweight properties, and mechanical strength, while also helping to reduce costs and CO2 emissions. This expansion enables more circular and recyclable materials to be available in consumer products, and the automotive, building, and construction industries.

“In line with our We4Customers strategy, this investment creates value for customers by enabling them to design recyclable, foam-based products for a wide range of high-performance applications,” said Craig Arnold, Borealis Executive Vice President Polyolefins, Circular Economy Solutions and Base Chemicals. “By expanding production, we’re ensuring a reliable supply of this advanced material to help our customers achieve their sustainability goals and deliver high-performance solutions.”

Daploy HMS PP helps to address the demand for recyclable solutions:

Daploy can be used in a wide range of consumer product applications, like reusable coffee cups and food packaging. The lightweight, recyclable material supports reuse and helps packaging producers meet EU Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR) requirements.

In the automotive industry, the solution can be used for ultra-lightweight foamed interior and under-the-hood components. As Daploy is around 60-90% lighter than non-foamed alternatives, improvements to fuel efficiency and reductions in carbon emissions can be expected. Additionally, Daploy enables zero-waste production with production trim-offs able to be recycled.

Regarding the building and construction sector, Daploy HMS PP can replace heavier materials in insulation and panelling applications. This is because of the solution’s durability, strength, and heat resistance as well as its lightweight properties and recyclability helping to improve sustainability levels.

If you are attending K 2025, you can find out more about Daploy HMS PP at the Borealis and Borouge stand located in Hall 6, Stand A43.