At this year's EWMA conference in Paris( 23-25 May), Covestro will be showcasing its more sustainable material developments in wearable smart patches and wound care applications.

× Expand Covestro Can Covestro’s material solutions modernise wound care? Woundcare Platilon

The market has seen a vast increase in demand for smart wearable patch sensors that offer more independence as well as a wide range of options for medical diagnosis. Among these trends are enhanced convenience, more functionality, and ongoing miniaturisation, which adds discretion. As will most other industries, the demand for more sustainable solutions and a move away from disposable products is increasing. Covestro has thus entered a partnership with accensors, a Germany-based producer and system integrator of foil sensors, actuators and emitters, to develop a two-part smart patch consisting of a disposable patch and a ‘ReUse’ patch, which contains the electronics.

The combination of a polypropylene backing with blown films from Covestro’s Platilon range made of thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) could satisfy demands for process efficiency and ease of use in wound care. Cleaner in comparison to paper backings on wearables, the PP backings can also be combined with multilayer Platilon TPU films, which offer an extra matte, skin-like surface and a soft feel for increased comfort. Medical products made with the low-friction Platilon XM films also adhere to the skin longer as friction against clothing is minimised. This, in turn, prevents premature changes of dressings and plasters. These solutions are suitable for applications in wound dressings, sticking plasters and other medical products that require high breathability.

Covestro has also developed a concept for a prevention dressing that addresses the causes of bedsores for those with long-term illnesses. By reducing pressure, friction and shear, a highly breathable prototype has been using polyurethane materials, which will also be on display at the Paris event (Hall 3, booth 301a).