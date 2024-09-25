CARBIOS and Selenis partner to produce PETG from PET waste

Key Highlights:

CARBIOS and SELENIS have signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) to cooperate in the production a sustainable PETG material made from PET waste.

With CARBIOS’ enzymatic depolymerisation technology and Selenis’ expertise in polymerisation, the companies aim to develop a premium material for the cosmetic and healthcare packaging sectors across Europe and the U.S.

The result is high-specialty PETG grades issued from biorecycling that meet the strict requirements of sectors like cosmetics and healthcare.

CARBIOS, a specialist in the development and industrialisation of biological technologies to reinvent the life cycle of plastic and textiles, and SELENIS, a supplier of high-quality specialty polyester solutions, have signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) to cooperate in the production of PETG.

By leveraging CARBIOS’ unique enzymatic depolymerisation technology and Selenis’ expertise in polymerisation, the companies aim to develop a premium, sustainable PETG material made from PET waste for the Cosmetic and Healthcare packaging sectors across Europe and the U.S. This partnership follows a two-year collaboration between the two companies and represents a significant advancement in the plastic recycling industry.

PETG is an indispensable packaging material in both the cosmetics and healthcare industries due to its exceptional clarity, durability, mechanical and chemical resistance. CARBIOS’ enzymatic depolymerisation solution breaks down all types of PET waste into PTA and MEG monomers, which are then transformed into PETG through Selenis’ advanced polymerisation processes. Thanks to the purity of these monomers, PETG issued from biorecycling presents the exact same properties as virgin PETG, allowing for products packaged in thick, moulded pots and lids to be protected and presented attractively. In the medical and pharmaceutical industries, PETG properties are also critical for guaranteeing top packaging performance, sterility, transparency and optical brightness, making it an ideal choice for complex medical device packaging, pharmaceuticals blisters, or any other packaging of diagnostic equipment. The material’s value is therefore further underscored by combining a sustainable recycling solution whilst guaranteeing all needed properties, aligning with consumer sustainability demands and stringent regulatory requirements.

× Expand CARBIOS Left: MEG monomer from CARBIOS’ PET biorecycling process. Right: PTA monomer from CARBIOS’ PET biorecycling process.

CARBIOS and Selenis’ partnership is the result of extensive pilot and industrial polymerisation trials that have refined the quality of the end product. The result is high-specialty PETG grades issued from biorecycling that meet the strict requirements of sectors like cosmetics and healthcare, where Selenis has a strong presence through its Selcare brand.

Emmanuel Ladent, CEO, CARBIOS: “CARBIOS and Selenis have a long collaboration, and we are pleased to build on this established relationship to produce PETG issued from CARBIOS’ unique biorecycling technology. This high-specialty, premium material meets demanding quality requirements whilst also contributing to the transition to more sustainable packaging materials. The partnership will open new markets for CARBIOS, notably the healthcare sector, as we continue our worldwide commercial deployment.”

Eduardo Santos, head of corporate strategy at Selenis: “This collaboration marks an exciting step in our mission to drive sustainability in the polymerisation industry. By combining our 65 years of expertise with CARBIOS’ pioneering biorecycling technology that ensures high-quality monomers for the production of virgin-like PETG, we are advancing in the development of sustainable materials to meet the growing demand for environmentally responsible solutions in the cosmetic and healthcare sectors. Together, we have the potential to reshape the future of sustainable plastics."