Clariant unveils its new AddWorks PPA product line

Clariant has announced the launch of its new AddWorks PPA product line designed for polyolefin extrusion applications. The new generation of PFAS-free polymer processing aids is set to address the industry’s growing need for more sustainable alternatives to fluoropolymer-based processing aids.

× Expand Clariant PFAS-free AddWorks PPA enhances extrusion processability.

“Our new AddWorks PPA product line represents a significant breakthrough in sustainable polymer processing,” said Diederik Goyvaerts, Global Business Development Manager for Polymer Solutions at Clariant. “By developing PFAS-free alternatives that match or exceed the performance of traditional processing aids, we're helping our customers stay ahead of regulatory changes while maintaining the high-quality standards their end-users expect.”

The new product line includes:

AddWorks PPA 101 FG: Focused on EMEA, Americas, and SEAP markets.

Focused on EMEA, Americas, and SEAP markets. AddWorks PPA 122 G: Focused on the Greater China and SEAP regions.

The formulations are free of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), as well as inorganic, silicone, or polysiloxane materials. This allows for broad regulatory compliance, including suitability for food contact and food packaging applications, helping to address the industry’s needs. Both solutions also support recyclability requirements under the upcoming EU Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR).

Benefits of the AddWorks PPA product line:

Significant processing improvements like efficiency, reduction of shark skin defects, and enhanced film surface smoothness.

Products can maintain neutral behaviour when it comes to optical and mechanical properties without impacting dyne level, sealability, or coefficient of friction.

The AddWorks PPA 101 FG boasts a 100% active fine grain composition which can be incorporated via host resin, masterbatch, or concentrate. The AddWorks PPA 122 G has a convenient masterbatch form that promotes easy handling, with the same dosing level as traditional polymer processing aid masterbatches required. Meaning that manufacturers benefit from a simplified transition.

With improved levels of versatility, the new processing aids can be used in a variety of applications like polyethene blown and cast film extrusion processes that are used by the agriculture, building and construction, and packaging industries. Additionally, film converters will benefit from the enhanced surface quality and processing efficiency levels.