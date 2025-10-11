Clariant unveils titanium-based catalyst solutions for sustainable polyester production

Clariant presents its new AddWorks titanium-based catalyst solutions for polyester polymerisation at K 2025.

× Expand Clariant

Set to launch in 2026, this technology offers a more sustainable and high-performance alternative to traditional antimony-based catalysts, addressing both environmental concerns and supply chain challenges, and simplifying PET recycling to support circularity in the polyester industry. While the initial focus is on PET due to its large global market, Clariant’s titanium-based catalyst solutions are designed to work across the entire polyester family, including PETG, PCT, PBT, PTT, PBAT, TPEE, and even emerging polyesters like PEF, by acting as a highly effective transesterification/polycondensation catalyst.

The titanium-based catalyst technology represents a significant advancement in polyester production, enabling superior performance while being safer for people and the environment through lower environmental mobility and toxicity, and reduced risk of bioaccumulation.

"Our AddWorks titanium-based catalyst technology marks an important shift in polyester manufacturing," said Mariano Suarez Head of Marketing Additives at Clariant. "By enabling lower processing temperatures and eliminating heavy metals from the production process, we are helping our customers achieve their sustainability goals while simultaneously improving their operational efficiency and product quality."

The innovation comes at a critical time for the polyester industry, which faces growing uncertainty following China's implementation of antimony export controls effective since 2024. As China represents a major global supplier of antimony – a key component in traditional polyester catalysts – these restrictions have created significant supply chain challenges for manufacturers worldwide.

Clariant's titanium-based solutions eliminate dependence on antimony while delivering superior colour performance in the final product – a crucial factor for applications in packaging, textiles, and other consumer-facing industries. Clariant's water-stable formulation ensures consistent catalytic activity without risk of deactivation or unwanted by-products, enabling reliable polymer quality, higher productivity, reduced downtime, and smoother production runs.

The economic benefits extend beyond supply chain security. Polyester producers implementing Clariant's titanium-based catalyst can expect potential CAPEX and OPEX savings through increased production capacity, reduced energy consumption, and lower wastewater treatment costs. These advantages align with industry trends toward more efficient, cost-effective manufacturing processes.

"We developed this technology with a dual focus on sustainability and performance," Emilie Meddah, Market Manager Additives at Clariant explained. "Our customers are increasingly facing pressure from regulators and consumers to reduce environmental impact without compromising product quality. AddWorks titanium-based catalyst solutions address both concerns simultaneously, offering a truly future-proof option for polyester production."

The solution is particularly valuable for polyester resin manufacturers, fiber producers, PET recyclers, and technology licensors seeking to differentiate their offerings in an increasingly sustainability-conscious market. By enabling the production of heavy metal-free polyester, Clariant's technology also supports brand owners in meeting evolving consumer demands and regulatory requirements.