Confluent Medical Technologies unveils its new material customisation program for polymer tubing, Filmcast Select. The program is designed to allow customers to intentionally select key performance attributes of Filmcast PTFE and polyimide tubing. In contrast, standard Filmcast polymer tubing processes offer very little to no customisation for device manufacturing.

× Expand Confluent Medical Confluent Medical unveil its polymer tubing customisation program, Filmcast Select

“Designing next-generation medical devices requires precision at every level, including material selection,” said Shane Wood, Director of Technology, Polymers at Confluent Medical. “Filmcast Select gives our customers the ability to match material performance to device intent, rather than adapting their designs to standard materials.”

Procedures are becoming less invasive, while devices are becoming smaller and more complex, making the one-size-fits-all approach insufficient. Filmcast Select addresses this shift, enabling OEMs to select Filmcast PTFE and polyimide tubing based on the characteristics that matter most for their application. This includes:

Flexibility.

Strength.

Durability.

Surface finish.

Regulatory compliance.

Optical clarity.

Filmcast Select offers users multiple polyimide tubing options, like standard polyimide, REACH-compliant glossy and matte polyimide, and Ultra Polyimide. These materials offer benefits including high transparency, reduced friction, stronger bonding, and almost double the tensile strength of standard polyimide for thin-wall designs.

Additionally, the program features various Filmcast PTFE options, including: