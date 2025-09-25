Coperion celebrates 280 years of combined experience in material handling

This year, Coperion is celebrating multiple remarkable anniversaries. The company’s material handling business in Weingarten, Germany, and its feeder and conveying manufacturing facility in Niederlenz, Switzerland, have both reached 125 years of operation. Meanwhile, Coperion Ideal in Noida, India, is celebrating its 30th anniversary. Together, this totals 280 years of combined experience, knowledge, and dedication to advancing the industry.

× Expand Coperion Coperion diverter valve.

“This year, we proudly celebrate a remarkable milestone in our company's history — three anniversaries reflecting our enduring commitment to excellence in material handling,” said Ulrich Bartel, President and CEO of Coperion. “Coperion’s material handling business is officially 125 years young, and our feeding competence shares the same venerable milestone. Additionally, Coperion India marks its 30th anniversary of innovation and growth.”

Markus Parzer, President Performance Materials Division at Coperion, added, “Altogether, these anniversaries total 280 years of unparalleled experience, innovation, and dedication that have continually driven our success across the globe. These achievements are a testament to the hard work, ingenuity, and passion of our talented teams in every corner of our organisation. Our commitment remains unwavering — to deliver cutting-edge solutions that empower our customers and advance the industry.”

Coperion’s material handling business

The company’s business in Weingarten, Germany, is a recognised leader in the bulk material handling sector. Coperion’s predecessor, Waeschle, initially ventured into the food industry, specialising in pneumatic conveying of grain and flour. When the rise of plastics occurred in the 1950s, new opportunities emerged, leading the company to expand.

Today, Coperion’s portfolio spans over 20,000 bulk materials and a variety of methods for conveying, homogenising, separating, heating, and cooling. At the core of the company is its plant engineering and design for large petrochemical installations as well as turnkey systems for the compounding industry. Additionally, Coperion designs and manufactures essential components like rotary valves, diverter valves, and slide-gate valves for various industries.

Coperion K-Tron

Based in Niederlenz, Switzerland, Coperion K-Tron was established around the same time as Coperion Weingarten. The company was also active in the bakery industry, originally manufacturing grain milling equipment under the name J. Soder Company.

Since its inception 125 years ago, the company has expanded its knowledge and product portfolio, enhanced feeding technology standards, and played a pivotal role in the development of material handling and weighing systems.

Today, Coperion K-Tron provides sophisticated process equipment for a variety of industries. The company’s expertise is reflected in its advanced feeding and pneumatic conveying components as well as its comprehensive material handling systems that meet global diverse customer needs.

Coperion Ideal, India

Founded in 1995, Coperion Ideal, India, started as a joint venture in Noida that supported the growing Indian petrochemical industry with plants, systems, and components. Now, Coperion Ideal provides complete solutions for bulk materials handling as well as additive unloading and feeding systems with in-house capabilities like design, engineering, project management, manufacturing, supply chain, and service. The company serves the Indian and Southeast Asian markets.

30 years ago, Managing Director Umesh Verma joined hands with Coperion’s predecessor, Waeschle, to create a manufacturing facility in Noida, India. At the facility, components like slide gate valves, diverter valves and pressure vessels were intended to be produced.