Covestro launches coating products in the Asia Pacific region

Covestro is launching multiple locally developed coatings products in the Asia Pacific region. The new solutions can be used across a variety of industries, with the company also introducing its new Weighing & Mixing Workstation, an automated laboratory system, at its Asia-Pacific Innovation Centre in Shanghai. These innovations demonstrate Covestro’s commitment to advancing technology with speed, precision, and sustainability, addressing the region’s fast-growing markets and needs.

The new coatings portfolio targets critical applications in the mobility, home & living, infrastructure, renewable energy and printing & packaging industries. These products reflect how Covestro understands its customers’ needs and how that is translated into practical, high-performance materials.

Mobility: Developed with China’s railway sector in mind, Bayhydrol A 2670 supports the shift from solvent-borne to waterborne coating systems. The solution delivers weathering and chemical resistance, helps rolling stock withstand high-speed sand erosion and climate variability while maintaining its appearance, like high gloss. Fast drying and easy application improve productivity levels.

Home & living: NeoCryl XK-228 provides colour stability, hardness, fast delivery, and chemical resistance in industrial wood coatings, floor coatings, and wall paints. The design reduces the minimum film formation temperature to below 10°C.

Infrastructure: Bayhydrol UH 2896 and Bayhydrol UH 2897 have been developed with proprietary synthesis technology for China's waterproofing market. Serving as standalone resins in 1K waterborne coatings or blending resins, they are suitable for construction applications, including outdoor roofing and indoor bathrooms, with the polyurethane dispersions delivering water resistance, long-term durability, and low-temperature flexibility.

Renewable energy: Reducing costs and boosting efficiency in photovoltaics, Desmodur ultra N 31890 BA features a drying speed nearly three times faster than standard hardeners under high temperature bake. Its UV resistance supports over 25 years of service life, while hygrothermal ageing resistance ensures stable performance across environments.

Printing & packaging: NeoCryl A is a new waterborne acrylic emulsion developed for barrier coating for food-contact-grade paper packaging. This sustainable alternative to traditional polyethene laminating films delivers water and grease resistance. The solution also supports recycling, with tested pulp recyclability exceeding 90%.

The Weighing & Mixing Workstation

The Workstation represents a strategic investment in R&D efficiency, with operation expected soon. The automated system handles material weighing and mixing during experiments, then records data to the cloud. With continuous operation, the system automates repetitive tasks and streamlines workflows, allowing R&D teams to focus on high-value innovation, respond faster to customised market needs and shorten time-to-market.

“With the new workstation we’re building the infrastructure that will enable AI systems to unlock new material insights and accelerate breakthrough discoveries,” said Anand Khot, Head of Coatings and Adhesives Asia Pacific, Covestro. “Together with these locally developed products, we’re making continual investment in innovation, which will keep us ahead of market demand and drive customers’ success.”