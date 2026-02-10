Covestro has completed its major debottlenecking project at its toluene diisocyanate (TDI) production facility in Shanghai, China. The move boosts annual production capacity from 310,000 to 370,000 metric tons, strengthening Covestro's position in the TDI market in the Asia Pacific region.

× Expand Covestro Covestro increases TDI capacity in China

The expansion aligns with growing customer demand for TDI, which is used in flexible foams for furniture, mattresses, and automotive applications. The debottlenecking project aims to boost the reliability of supplies to customers in the region.

“This investment demonstrates our commitment to supporting our customers' growth in Asia Pacific, particularly in China and the broader region,” said Xiaobin Zhong, Covestro's Head of Performance Materials Sales in the Asia Pacific region. “By expanding our TDI capacity in Shanghai, we ensure reliable supply to meet increasing market demand while reinforcing our position as a preferred partner for the furniture and automotive industries.”

This facility is one of Covestro's largest production facilities worldwide. As a result of the project, the company will benefit from optimised existing production processes and infrastructure instead of building new production lines.

Hermann-Josef Doerholt, Head of Performance Materials at Covestro, added, “This achievement reflects our strategy of growing through smart, efficient investments that deliver maximum value to our customers. It also further strengthens Covestro's global TDI production network, which includes world-scale plants in Dormagen, Germany and Baytown, Texas, ensuring that we can reliably serve customers across all major regions.”