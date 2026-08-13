CRUSH! launch new bio-based, biodegradable cellulose fibre floor mats

CRUSH! has unveiled its 100% bio-based, biodegradable cellulose fibre floor mats. When the mats are crushed, they release fragrance. The mats are available in six shapes and signature scents.

Expand CRUSH! CRUSH! launches new bio-based, biodegradable cellulose fibre floor mats

“CRUSH! is the manifestation of fun, built for the moment of discovery; and you can really feel—and certainly smell—the energy emanating from our products,” said Phil Cohen, Co-Founder of CRUSH! “Exciting shapes, bright colours, fun scents, and a price that makes the purchase decision non-regrettable.”

The company’s floor mats are 17” x 22” in size and are designed to live on the passage-side floor of your car, or in a bedroom or bathroom, and will release their fragrance every time they’re stepped on. The six launch designs include fruits (cherry, strawberry, and watermelon) and objects (lucky cat, rubber duck, and luchador mask), each coming with a matching signature scent (like orange creamsicle, strawberry cheesecake, and pink watermelon lemonade).