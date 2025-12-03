Xampla and global chemicals manufacturer DIC Group are working together to introduce its PFAS and plastic-free Morro Coatings to Japan and Asian countries. Morro Coatings are natural polymers made from plants and are the first of their kind to enter the Asian packaging market. The move will help Japanese packaging manufacturers replace plastic and PFAS coatings across foodservice packaging formats, with the hope of attracting domestic and international customers looking for plastic-free coating options.

Xampla DIC collaborates with Xampla to bring PFAS-free Morro Coatings to Asia

Leveraging over 15 years of research at the University of Cambridge, Morro materials are a world-first patented technology. Made from plants and not chemically modified, Moro materials are PFAS and plastic-free. Additionally, they are home compostable, biodegradable in all environments and are suitable for recycling.

Designed to replace the most polluting plastics used in foodservice and takeaway packaging, Morro Coatings have a variety of benefits, including:

Boasting excellent grease and water barriers.

Heat-sealable for applications like sachets.

Exhibits high performance in hot environments like commercial kitchens.

Morro Coating is a drop-in solution to current supply chains and is compatible with existing coating methods, and has already been proven on various substrates for different packaging formats. This will help them develop plastic-free packaging for the domestic, Asian, and global markets.

“It’s a privilege to be working with DIC to tackle the problem of PFAS and single-use plastic pollution by introducing our PFAS and plastic-free Morro Coatings into Japan,” said Alexandra French, CEO at Xampla. “As a global leader in the chemicals industry, their exceptional operational standards will help scale Morro production in Asia and support the foodservice sector to quickly adopt PFAS-free and plastic-free packaging.”

Takeo Ikeda, Manager of CVC group at DIC Corporation, added, “Japan is becoming a leader in combating PFAS and plastic pollution, and DIC is always looking to innovate new solutions to solve this problem. Our “5R” approach - Reduce, Reuse, Recycle, Redesign, Renew – is realising a circular economy by incorporating environmentally friendly materials into our packaging solutions, with Xampla’s Morro Coatings a perfect fit for us. We hope that the material and its high-performing properties can help our customers bring PFAS and plastic-free materials to the domestic and global foodservice markets, helping them to secure market share in a plastic-free future. We’re excited to work with Xampla to explore what can be achieved.”