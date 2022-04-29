Distrupol makes Baritec asset acquisition

UK-based polymer distributor Distrupol (which serves Europe) has entered into an asset purchase agreement with Oy Baritec AB, with the deal expected to close at the end of this month.

Founded in 1994, Baritec is a distributor of plastics and additives. The company provides a range of polymers and resins, specialty plastics, adhesives, and plastic additives and colour masterbatches. Headquartered in Espoo, Finland, Baritec supplies products to clients in Finland, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.

“Baritec has excelled at cooperating closely with customers and principals to provide innovative solutions that meet ever-changing market challenges and needs,” said Richard Orme, Managing Director of Distrupol. “We’re truly excited to welcome Baritec’s team and customer-oriented, solutions-based mindset to the Distrupol business. We look forward to expanding the range and reach of our product and service offerings to our customers, particularly in the Nordic region.”

“We are delighted to become part of the distinguished Distrupol organisation, whose values and core beliefs are consistent with ours at Baritec. I am confident that our customers will benefit hugely from the expertise and reach of Distrupol,” said Mr. Antti Puotila, primary owner and Chairman of the Board of Baritec. “We look forward to combining efforts with Distrupol to enhance our customer value proposition and further develop the business that we have so proudly built.”

“The acquisition of the Baritec business by Distrupol further extends the presence of GPD and continues the execution of our growth strategy,” said Paul Tayler, Chief Executive Officer of GPD. “Baritec is highly respected in the industry, and we are fortunate to welcome its team, customers and capabilities into the Distrupol family.”