Dorset based manufacturer awarded new certification

NORCO have been awarded AS9100D certification at its new Winfrith manufacturing facility which now demonstrates their ability to work at the highest possible standard required for the aviation, space, and defence sectors.

Gaining AS9100D certification is an important milestone in NORCO’s continued growth strategy to diversify and expand their customer base.

AS9100D is a standard that sets requirements for implementing a Quality Management System (QMS) that improves the quality of products and services and enhances customer satisfaction.

By managing, controlling, and auditing their own processes, as well as having an outside certification body verifying that their QMS meets the requirements, NORCO’s customers can know that manufacturing standards are as high as possible.

Justin Cull, the Quality HSE Manager at NORCO, said: “Gaining AS9100D certification is a significant achievement for Norco that sets out our commitment to our Defence and Aerospace customers to supply into them to highest possible standards.

The whole team have worked hard for this over the last 18 Months and anyone who understands the AS9100 process will know that implementing and gaining certification to this standard is difficult and understandably so.”

The new certification is for NORCO’s 30,000 sq. ft secure Winfrith facility which was purpose built on the Dorset Innovation Park to facilitate a long-term defence contract. The facility is specifically set up to encompass a security culture that includes risk management, personnel security and security roles and responsibilities.

The AS9100D certification is a welcome addition to the facility’s capabilities which will help increase opportunity to attract work from the aviation, space, and defence sectors.