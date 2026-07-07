Dow is set to advance a series of targeted investment projects totalling around $100 million by the end of 2027. This will expand its global speciality silicones manufacturing and innovation capabilities, while also reinforcing its commitment to supporting fast-growing end markets as well as strengthening innovation and supply chain resilience.

× Expand Dow Dow announces investment project advancements totalling $100M

These investments expand Dow’s speciality silicones capabilities across the United States, China, and Japan. There will be a focus on advanced silicones and processing capabilities that will help meet the growing global demand seen in mobility, electronics and health care applications.

“These investments underscore Dow’s focus on scaling speciality silicone materials and bringing innovation closer and faster to our customers,” said Brendy Lange, President of Performance Materials & Coatings. “By expanding manufacturing and innovation capabilities in these strategic regions, we are investing to meet increasing consumer demand, strengthening our global supply chain capabilities, and enabling customers to move faster from innovation to commercialisation.”

Investments include:

Liquid silicone rubber (LSR) manufacturing expansions in Carrollton, Kentucky, and Zhangjiagang, China.

Capacity expansions for engineered silicone materials supporting advanced electronics applications are expected this year in Songjiang, China, and Fukui, Japan, with additional expansions in Auburn, Michigan, and Zhangjiagang, China, in 2027.

Expanded Cooling Science Labs in Shanghai, China, earlier this year, and in Midland, Michigan, in June.

Demand for speciality silicones is continuing to grow faster than GDP across mobility, electronics, and medical applications. Dow’s investments are designed to support these trends with regional, local-for-local manufacturing by aligning capacity with customer demand.