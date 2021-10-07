Dutch PPE Solutions reduces climate impact of meltblown fibres production

Borealis is providing Dutch PPE Solutions with renewable PP from its Bornewables range of circular polyolefins, supporting them in reducing the climate impact of meltblown production.

Dutch PPE Solutions, a joint venture of VDL Groep and Royal DSM, produces high-quality medical face masks and filter material, entirely made in the Netherlands. Making its filter materials with Bornewables and green electricity enables Dutch PPE Solutions to significantly lower its carbon footprint. As Borealis is a leader in meltblown PP materials and in renewable polyolefins, Dutch PPE Solutions partnered with Borealis, which enables delivery of high-quality filter materials, while minimizing climate impact.

Mark Bakermans, Managing Director, Dutch PPE Solutions, said: “In the Netherlands, we produce high-quality medical face masks and meltblown filter material with priority to serve healthcare workers and the local industry. With Borealis as a partner, we significantly lower our carbon footprint at the same time.”

In line with its EverMinds ambitions to accelerate action on circularity, Borealis’ Bornewables are made from second-generation raw materials such as waste and residues from vegetable oil refining and used cooking oils. Borealis’ Bornewables products are ISCC PLUS certified in accordance with mass balance requirements, confirming the authenticity as renewable materials and traceability from raw materials to finished product.

Trevor Davis, Head of Marketing Consumer Products at Borealis, added: “We are delighted that together with Dutch PPE Solutions, we are able to provide a solution that contributes towards safety and a better climate outcome. Thanks to our Bornewables range, we are able to help customers meet their sustainability goals while maintaining the existing quality standards of their products, which is in the true spirit of EverMinds.”