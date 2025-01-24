Eastman’s copolyester resin receives RecyClass approval

Eight of Eastman’s copolyester resins have received RecyClass Recyclability Approvals for the solution’s recycled content. These approvals were awarded after the completion of independent testing that was conducted by PTI-Europe and Plastics Forming Enterprises (PFE). The testing procedure followed an adapted version of the Recyclability Evaluation Protocol for PET bottles.

× Expand Eastman Eastman receives RecycClass Recyclability Approvals for eight copolyester resins.

The Eastman copolyesters that received the approval and are fully compatible with Europe’s recycling processes for PET bottles are:

Cristal EN076.

Cristal One.

Cristal One Pro.

Cristal One IM812.

Cristal One E.

Cristal One E Lux.

Additionally, the Cristal EN067 and Cristal EN059 resins were deemed to have limited compatibility.

The modified copolyesters don’t interfere with established recycling processes, making them ideal for non-beverage packaging applications like skincare packaging, bottles, caps, and colour cosmetics. These resins also provide higher durability, transparency, and lustre benefits with their lower crystallisation rates compared to standard PET.

This announcement further highlights the plastic industry’s efforts to “develop high-performance packaging solutions that align with state-of-the-art recycling infrastructures and contribute toward increasing plastics circularity.”