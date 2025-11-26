Elix Polymers’ ELIX ABS HH 3110 becomes the first ABS resin to receive RecyClass Technology Approval while also being designated as a control material for ABS recyclability testing. This milestone highlights RecyClass’ goal to provide the industry with clear, sector-specific recommendations for plastics recyclability. ELIX ABS HH 3110 is now recognised as fully compatible with the ABS Automotive and EEE recycling stream following extensive testing at Proplast.

Elix Polymers' ELIX ABS HH 3110 receives RecyClass Technology Approval

Elix Polymers’ high-performance ABS resin is modified with poly(styrene-co-maleimide) and is known for its high heat resistance, making it ideal for demanding applications like automotive exterior parts (e.g., tail-light housing and spoilers) and vehicle interior components (e.g., centre console trims, door components, and dashboard parts). The material can also be used in various electrical applications, such as sockets and switches.

Additionally, the resin is included as a control material for performing the RecyClass Recyclability Evaluation Protocol for ABS plastic components. This helps to establish reliable, tested benchmarks for assessing the recyclability of ABS materials, ensuring stakeholders in the automotive and EEE industries can make informed decisions about material selection and recycling compatibility.