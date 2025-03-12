ELIX Polymers promotes sustainability with E-LOOP CR products

ELIX Polymers, with its partners Repsol and AnQore, is manufacturing its E-LOOP CR products using sustainable, certified raw materials that incorporate circular bio-circular feedback. Possessing ISCC-plus certification, the products provide enhanced levels of traceability and transparency across the supply chain, utilising a mass balance model.

× Expand ELIX Polymers ELIX Polymers develops 100% recycled products.

With various feedstock and combinations possible, there are three alternative sources for the three main monomers (acrylonitrile, butadiene and styrene), fossil-based feedstocks, chemically recycled post-consumer waste, and bio-circular feedstocks. Additionally, the E-LOOP CR products reduce CO2 footprints by enabling sustainable and circular feedstocks that boast lower greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions compared to conventional methods.

The ELIX ABS E-LOOP M220 CR100 uses a sustainable version of acrylonitrile courtesy of AnQore, known as Econitrile-MB. This is produced using sustainable ammonia and propylene. While Repsol provides styrene and butadiene from chemically recycled post-consumer waste and bio-circular feedstocks from used cooking oil (UCO).

In 2020, ELIX Polymers signed agreements with both AnQore and Repsol, ensuring the supply of more sustainable materials. These long-term contracts across the whole supply chain should help achieve sustainability goals and help provide products that are manufactured using more sustainable materials to the world. While customers will not notice any change in their products, they will become more responsible by participating in circular consumption.