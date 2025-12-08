Emirates Biotech launch its new PLA biopolymers line

Emirates Biotech launches its new line of PolyLactic Acid (PLA) biopolymers, known as its Embio product line. Designed as a sustainable alternative to traditional plastics, Embio reflects the company’s Emirates roots, as a biopolymer made in the UAE. Additionally, the range highlights Emirates Biotech’s commitment to biotechnology and sustainability.

× Expand Emirates Biotech Emirates Biotech’s commercial and technology team at Embio’s launch ceremony in the United Arab Emirates.

The product launch marks the start of Emirates Biotech’s pre-marketing across the Middle East, providing customers with the opportunity to source locally stocked PLA quickly and with smaller minimum order volumes. This should make it easier for regional converters, brand owners, and packaging manufacturers to start application development whilst also facilitating the transition to plant-based materials.

“Our launch of Embio products marks a major milestone in our journey to make renewable and compostable plastics accessible across the Middle East,” said Marc Verbruggen, Chief Executive Officer of Emirates Biotech. “The Embio name covers more than a product and stands as a symbol of our commitment to innovation, to reducing dependence on fossil resources, and to supporting the region in building a circular economy.”

Prashant Lohade, Sales Development Manager at Emirates Biotech, added, “Our decision to maintain local inventory was driven by the need for greater flexibility and faster response times for our customers. With Embio grades now available in the UAE, customers can access PLA in smaller volumes and benefit from shorter lead times. This marks an important milestone for companies in the Middle East looking to integrate sustainable materials into their existing production lines.”

The Embio portfolio includes a range of PLA grades suitable for rigid and flexible packaging, coated paper board, fibres, nonwovens, and 3D printing. Said PLA grades combine high clarity, strength, and processability with a lower carbon footprint compared to traditional plastics. The material can be recycled or industrially composted and doesn’t leave persistent microplastics in the environment, supporting waste reduction and circularity goals.

Watid Watanyupaisan, Technical Solutions Manager, said, “Our goal was to design a product that performs similarly to traditional plastics yet runs smoothly on existing equipment. This makes the transition to sustainable materials simple and seamless for converters. Embio grades offer versatility, efficiency, and reliability across a wide range of processing technologies”.

“Each Embio grade has been carefully developed and tested under strict conditions to ensure verified compliance with food-contact, bio-based, and compostability standards. This proves that performance and sustainability can coexist without sacrificing a material’s functionality,” Concluded Christophe Enkiri, Product Manager at Emirates Biotech.