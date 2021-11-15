Evonik to expand plasticizer portfolio

Evonik plans to launch new plasticizer products based on the raw material INA (Isononanol) next year in order to strengthen global business in plasticizers, which are used in particular for flexible PVC products such as cables, flooring and roofing membranes.

The new products are to be manufactured at the Group's largest site in Marl, Germany.

Paul Harmsen, Vice President Strategic Marketing at Evonik Performance Intermediates, said: "We are confident of the future viability of our oxo alcohol INA and our INA-based plasticizers VESTINOL 9 and ELATUR CH. With the new products, we are addressing the specific needs of our customers and complementing our portfolio on a step-by-step basis.”

The portfolio expansion contributes to the consistent strategy of expanding our business with innovative plasticizers of the new generation.

To determine how existing production capacities at the Marl site can best be expanded, Evonik recently commissioned preliminary planning. As soon as this planning has been completed, the basic engineering phase will begin. This will involve the definition of the basic requirements for the facilities and further elaboration of details on production volumes. The necessary construction work can then begin.

Roland Pietz, Head of the Oxo Alcohols and Plasticizers market segment at Performance Intermediates, added:"As an innovative player in the plasticizers industry, we are embracing trends in this industry. In addition to a balanced product portfolio, supply security is particularly relevant for our customers. Our response to this is to take measures to further secure the availability of plasticizers and the raw materials used to produce them."

In addition to the universal plasticizer VESTINOL 9 (DINP), Evonik already offers the innovative products ELATUR CH (DINCH) and ELATUR DPT.