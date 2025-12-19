Exel Composites signs an agreement with Tratos for the supply of composite conductor cores for four years (2026–2029). The agreement includes a minimum volume commitment of at least EUR 22 million to Exel. As stated in the agreement, the company will record the volume commitment in its order intake during Q4 of 2025.

× Expand Exel Composites Exel Composites and Tratos sign four-year composite conductor core supply agreement

“Tratos is a leading player in advanced cabling solutions, and we are pleased to build on and further expand our cooperation in composite conductor cores,” said Paul Sohlberg, President and CEO of Exel Composites. “Grid investment needs are growing, and composite core conductors are a good fit with our strategy to grow in energy transition applications through continuous manufacturing and reliable quality.”

Albano Bragagni, President of Tratos, added, “Working with Exel Composites helps us secure composite cores for our conductor programs through 2029. This supports our customers’ planning for grid upgrades by enabling higher capacity and improved transmission efficiency – often without changing the line route or the supporting structures.”

Composite conductor cores are the central load-bearing element of an overhead transmission conductor and are a growing application for carbon fibre composites. Compared to steel-reinforced designs, carbon fibre composite cores combine high tensile strength with low linear expansion. This ensures high-temperature, low-sag operation while also aiding operators in increasing capacity on existing lines using existing towers in many cases. Additionally, these composite designs offer corrosion resistance and non-magnetic characteristics.

Tratos’ overhead conductors utilise multistrand carbon fibre composite core technology. As part of the agreement, Tratos will integrate Exel’s composite solution into its conductor offering. Exel will manufacture cores using continuous pultrusion and quality-controlled processes, delivering consistent mechanical performance.