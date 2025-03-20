Freudenberg Sealing Technologies launches new 70 EPDM 335DW compound for O-rings

Freudenberg Sealing Technologies has unveiled its new 70 EPDM 335DW compound for O-rings. The new material protects health and the environment, having been designed to meet stringent drinking water application requirements. Additionally, the new solution has already obtained all relevant market approvals, making it suitable for usage all over the world.

× Expand Freudenberg Sealing Technologies Freudenberg Sealing Technologies launches 70 EPDM 335DW compound for O-rings.

According to a 2024 report by UNESCO, “2.2 billion people worldwide live without access to clean drinking water and 3.5 billion lack access to safely managed sanitation.” Freudenberg Sealing Technologies’ new O-ring made from the 70 EPDM 335DW compound solution can help with these issues. This is because the material is designed for drinking water applications, protecting both public health and the environment.

“The compound demonstrates good ageing resistance and is suitable for drinking and process water, hot water, superheated steam, and silicone oils,” said Klaus Schmieder, Segment Manager at Freudenberg Sealing Technologies. “These characteristics make it an ideal choice for clean drinking water applications, where durability and safety are paramount.”

Key benefits of the 70 EPDM 335DW O-ring:

Ensures a long life span and reliable sealing function.

Boasts heat resistance, withstanding hot water, steam and hot air up to +150°C, while also remaining effective in cold conditions down to -50°C (static).

Copper compatibility of an external O-ring research laboratory was tested, with no copper-induced autoxidation found.

Tested and certified according to norms like KTW-BWGL, DIN EN 681-1, ÖNORM B5014, EN 16421, CE1935/2004, WRAS BS6920, AS/NZS 4020, FDA §177.2600, KIWA BRL-K17504 and NSF/ANSI 61.

Additionally, applications requiring Attestation de Conformité Sanitaire (ACS) certification are currently covered by a Classification, Labelling and Packaging (CLP) certificate. This is valid for O-rings smaller than 63 mm. Currently, full ACS certification for larger O-rings is being tested.

Schmieder continued, “Obtaining these certifications is essential for ensuring the safety and reliability of our products. The rigorous testing and compliance with international standards demonstrate our commitment to providing high-quality materials that protect public health and meet the demands of modern drinking water systems.”

“The development of the 70 EPDM 335DW O-ring compound is a significant achievement for our team,” concluded Schmieder, “We have rigorously tested this material to ensure it meets the highest standards for drinking water applications. Our goal is to provide reliable and safe solutions that contribute to the well-being of communities worldwide.”

Looking ahead to the future

As Freudenberg Sealing Technologies moves forward, the O-ring material 70 EPDM 335DW isn’t only certified per current evaluation criteria for plastics and other organic materials in contact with drinking water (KTW-BWGL). Uniform requirements will be set for materials in contact with drinking water, for the first time, with approval recognised within several independent testing institutes within the EU. Already tested concerning the European Positive List, the composition already meets new European legislation requirements (Directive (EU) 2020/2184) and is already recognised by independent institutes across the EU.