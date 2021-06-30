ALBIS and Decathlon have worked together to minimise the CO2 footprint of a portable volleyball stand by using recycled material from LyondellBasell.

× Expand via Shutterstock Good sport

LyondellBasell’s CirculenRecover polymers were used to produce the sporting equipment as it is robust and helps support the reduction of plastic waste through the use of recycled content. CirculenRecover products are made entirely of post-consumer plastics, which are sorted, shredded, washed, mixed and compounded. This process converts mixed plastic waste back into HDPE raw material.

Anne Le Duc, Material Manager at Decathlon, said: “The chosen solution ensures our quality requirements for the products in our portfolio, enables a competitive price-performance ratio and also reduces CO2 emissions compared to virgin HDPE. We are happy that post-consumer plastic can be used for a sports article instead of ending up in the ocean. The mentality around plastic waste needs to change. In co-operation with the ALBIS team, we have already shown several times that plastic waste is a valuable resource. We are also working with developers to ensure that the plastic article can be recycled over and over again.”

ALBIS’ Sylvain Rambour added: “This project is a good example of how ALBIS operates: together with our customer, we selected the optimal solution for the specific application from our comprehensive product range. ALBIS is committed to developing sustainable projects and promoting the circular economy. Thanks to our long-standing co-operation with Decathlon and our supplier LyondellBasell, we are pleased to present this new success story for converting plastic waste into a valuable new product.”

To discuss LyondellBasell’s part in the project, Hans Videler, Marketing and Asset Manager, said: “LyondellBasell’s goal is to produce and market two million metric tonnes of recycled and renewable-based polymers annually by 2030. Our CirculenRecover products are a key element in our Circulen polymer family, which helps to improve the sustainability of consumer products … We are pleased that thanks to this material and our value chain collaboration with ALBIS and Decathlon, we have been able to bring another sustainable solution to life.”