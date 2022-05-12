Graft Polymer awarded HACCP Certificate

Graft Polymer (UK) Plc has been granted a Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Point (HACCP) certificate at the Group’s Research and Development facility in Slovenia. The certificate, for the Group’s GraftBio division, could be a major milestone for the company as it will enable Graft Polymer to enter the Business-to-Consumer (B2C) market, and thereby introduce a further revenue stream.

CEO Victor Boludev said: “The grant of this HACCP certificate is a clear endorsement of our technical abilities and opens up a large and diversified marketplace to support our future growth. The HACCP certificate will allow us to create a strong reputation in the B2C market as a manufacturer of quality and safe food supplements, selling direct to consumers over time – a more lucrative revenue stream. We intend to develop the GraftBio division in the international market with the development of drug delivery systems for different applications dependent on customers’ and consumers’ needs.

“I would like to congratulate our R&D team in Slovenia for their innovation and technical expertise, and I look forward to providing further operational updates and commercial developments in the coming weeks.”

Granted in this case by Bureau Veritas SA (EPA: BVI), a French company specialised in testing, inspection, and certification, HACCP is a systematic preventive approach to food safety from biological, chemical, and physical hazards in production processes that can cause the finished product to be unsafe and designs measures to reduce these risks to a safe level. In this manner, HACCP attempts to avoid hazards rather than attempting to inspect finished products for the effects of those hazards. The HACCP system can be used at all stages of a food chain, from food production and preparation processes including packaging, distribution, etc.

HACCP has been increasingly applied to industries other than food, such as cosmetics and pharmaceuticals. This method, which in effect seeks to identify unsafe practices based on science, differs from traditional "produce and sort" quality control methods that do not seek to prevent hazards from occurring, and retrospectively identify them.