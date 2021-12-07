The results of an independent laboratory testing demonstrated that the PP-based product ‘Pouch5’ developed by Gualapack is compatible with the rigid PP recycling stream.

GualaPack GualaPack's Pouch5 tested by RecyClass

The laminated pouch is designed with a rigid PP spout and PP cap, which represent more than half of the packaging by weight, participating to achieve more than 95 per cent PP in the whole final packaging. The white-coloured pouch has been tested direct printed. Barrier properties are ensured by the incorporation of less than one wt% EVOH in the structure.

Sorting trials have demonstrated that due to its rigid components, ‘Pouch5’ is sorted as rigid packaging and will therefore be recycled in the rigid PP recycling stream. With the sorting behaviour assessed and as decided by the RecyClass Technical Committee, the Institut für Kunststofftechnologie und -recycling (IKTR) carried the recyclability tests according to the RecyClass Recyclability Evaluation Protocol for PP containers.

Those tests showed that ‘Pouch5’ poses no negative impacts to the rigid PP recycling stream when the set conditions are fulfilled. These stipulate, among others, that the rigid components of the pouch are prevalent enough to ensure the sortability in the PP rigid stream. Additionally, any decorative technology applied to the pouch must as well in line with RecyClass’ recommendations.

Recycled plastics generated from the recycling of ‘Pouch5’ can be used in high-value applications, with up to 25 per cent concentration. The results of this analysis are a clear indication for the industry on how fundamental the evaluation of the sorting behaviour of plastic packaging is and the design cannot overlook this aspect.