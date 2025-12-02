Syensqo’s high-performance, medical-grade KetaSpire PEEK enables the development of new orthopaedic surgical guides utilising advanced polymers. Through a collaboration between two Brazilian health technology companies, Hanisch Medical and TechImport, these new guides provide surgeons with a lighter, more radiotransparent alternative to traditional metal instruments. The rigidity and weight of metal have previously limited the evolution of surgical guides. Now, these new guides are up to 70% lighter and maintain the equivalent strength and durability.

Hanisch Medical and TechImport implement surgical guides using Syensqo's KetaSpire PEEK

The radio transparency of KetaSpire PEEK provides the biggest enhancement. Unlike metal, this advanced polymer doesn’t interfere with intraoperative imaging like X-rays, providing:

Greater precision.

Optimised efficiency.

Enhanced ergonomics.

Using Syensqo’s high-quality polymer, the new guides are compatible with all major sterilisation methods (e.g., steam, ethylene oxide, and gamma radiation), ensuring reliability and consistent performance. This partnership highlights the potential of high-performance polymers to replace metal in critical medical devices successfully.

According to TechImport’s management, it chose KetaSpire PEEK due to its “commitment to deliver solutions that truly transform surgical practice.” Hanisch Medical added, “Our role is to translate advanced engineering into tangible solutions that change lives.”