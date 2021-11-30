Hardie Polymers completes Management buy-out at leading UK polymer supplier

Hardie Polymers has announced that Isy Ferguson and Bartosz Komanski have completed a management buy-out of their specialist polymer supply business backed by the team at Nevis Capital.

Former owner, Fergus Hardie, remains as a shareholder and Director but will take a step back from day-to-day operations. He will continue to use his industry knowledge and experience to support the team over the next few years.

This deal ensures a seamless transition of control and represents an exciting opportunity for management to continue to grow the business with the backing of Nevis Capital.

Hardie Polymers was originally established in 1924 and is the leading independent distributor of engineering polymers in the UK. They supply vital plastic raw materials to key manufacturing industries across the UK for the automotive, aerospace, medical and defence sectors.

It is very much business as usual at Hardies who will continue to work closely with their customers, suppliers and partners to deliver outstanding service in the polymer industry.

Ferguson, who steps up to Managing Director, said: “I’m delighted to become a significant shareholder in Hardies and take the step up to MD. It is a business that I feel passionately about having worked for the company for over 25 years. We pride ourselves on delivering for our customers and this deal will allow us to increase our stock holding and expand our team to continue to meet our customers’ requirements.”

Fegus Hardie added: “This is an exciting time for the business. I am delighted to transfer ownership to the team who have supported me in growing the business over the last 20 years. I look forward to taking a step back but continuing to support on this next phase of growth for the business”.

Nevis Capital have backed the deal. Ian Buchan, Partner, said: “Hardie Polymers has all of the attributes that we look for in a business. A great team, outstanding customer service and a leading position in their market. The business is approaching its 100-year anniversary and we look forward to being part of it for a long time to come.”