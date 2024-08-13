HERMA expands range of wash-off self-adhesive materials

Key Highlights:

HERMA is significantly expanding its range of wash-off self-adhesive materials: A total of six film and paper products are now certified with the wash-off adhesive 72Hpw.

The adhesive, certified by the Institute cyclos-HTP with various materials, is virtually the same cost as a permanent standard adhesive.

Two self-adhesive materials are also available in the favourable net width range – with the shortest delivery times.

According to the EU's Directive on Single-Use Plastics, a recycled content of 25% should be achieved for single-use beverage bottles by 2025 and the bar is even raised to 65% for 2040.

Reliable recycling processes that provide high-quality PET recycled material are a crucial prerequisite for this. Wash-off adhesives therefore play a special role as labels and therefore printing inks can be very effectively removed from the recycling process. For the wash-off adhesive 72Hpw, HERMA has received certification for four additional label materials from the Institute cyclos-HTP – therefore significantly enlarging the range of applications for wash-off labels. Two self-adhesive film materials for wash-off applications are now also part of the favourable net width range.

"Our customers can order any roll width without having to remove residual webs or split a working width, provided that the rolls ordered each contain at least 4,000 linear metres," explained Dr. Stefan Kissling, head of adhesive and special coating development at HERMA. "This is associated with short delivery times starting from two working days. Furthermore, since the manufacturing costs of the 72Hpw adhesive are almost at the same level as a standard permanent adhesive, practically all the arguments that might prevent someone from using a wash-off solution are refuted."

For industry-standard PET recycling plants

A total of six HERMA self-adhesive materials have now been certified by the Institute cyclos-HTP for wash-off applications with the adhesive 72Hpw. The qualities from the net width range are the films HERMA PP white super TC (grade 881), which has been certified since 2023, and HERMA PP 50 transparent super TC (886). This means that PET bottles for beverages, but also cleaning agents (detergents), cosmetics and personal care products can be made to look very attractive. In addition, there is the label paper HERMAcoat WS (229). Its gentle wet strength makes it ideal for wash-off applications.

The wash-off range also includes HERMAtherm PP white 65 (828), a direct thermal film whose thermal printing is particularly water-resistant – ideal for use in the bottling of beverages. HERMA PP white light (884) is particularly resource-friendly because it is more than 15% lighter than a standard film. HERMA PE white LD (854) is another new product, a glossy film that is particularly suitable for bottles that are recycled due to its low density. All six wash-off products from HERMA can therefore be recycled in industry-standard PET recycling plants. Good wash-off results are already achieved to some extent at 70 degrees Celsius in a 1% sodium hydroxide solution depending on the label material. "With these self-adhesive materials, we can cover almost all common wash-off applications for PET bottles in numerous markets. Print shops and labels users can choose from a wide range of products," sums up Dr. Kissling.