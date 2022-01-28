HEXPOL TPE has received the ISCC PLUS certification to produce TPE materials with certified bio +/or bio-circular content via the mass balance approach at their Åmål site in Sweden.

× Expand HEXPOL TPE HEXPOL TPE receives ISCC PLUS certification

One path to bring a shift away from fossil feedstocks is to use the concept of mass balance. This chain of custody model makes it possible to mix fossil with recycled and/or bio-based raw materials whilst keeping close track of the respective quantities. Mass balance allows for a gradual increase of the sustainable share with the target to reduce the use of fossil raw materials step by step.

ISCC PLUS is a global certification scheme providing traceability along the supply chain and guaranteeing correct and transparent use of the mass balance approach. Certified companies need to meet specific environmental and social standards, creating a chain of custody.

Global R+D Manager Klas Dannäs said: "As one of the first TPE compounders achieving ISCC PLUS certification, we are bringing further possibilities for us and our customers to reach their sustainability targets. It is important to us that we deliver actions and not just buzzwords; I'm proud we're taking a leadership role in driving sustainability in the TPE industry. The new materials will complement our growing portfolio of biobased, biocomposite and TPEs with recycled content."

Selected versions of the Dryflex TPE portfolio will be available, as well as grades from the Mediprene TPE range of TPEs for medical applications. These new TPEs will offer a drop-in alternative for customers looking to meet the needs of challenging applications in the consumer, care, automotive and medical device markets.

Thomas Nilsson, Managing Director, HEXPOL TPE AB, added: "The ISCC PLUS certification is part of our ongoing sustainability work. Collaboration with customers, suppliers and brand owners will be key to the transition to a more circular polymer industry. This certification sets an example in maintaining transparency throughout the supply chain and provides reassurance about the bio and bio-circular content of our materials.”