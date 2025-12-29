Hoenle Adhesives introduces advanced UV adhesives for medical devices

Hoenle Adhesives is introducing a variety of advanced UV adhesives for medical device assembly. These adhesives are ECHA compliant under the current REACH regulation, are certified as TPO/CMR-free, and reduce chemical risks in the environment and workplace. Suitable for assembly of cannulas, breathing circuits, catheters, reservoirs, heat exchangers, blood collection sets, and diagnostic devices, the new adhesives pass biocompatibility test protocols of ISO 10993.

For assembly of medical wearables, Hoenle Adhesives’ medical-grade UV adhesives are CMR-Free and formulated without IBOA. IBOA-free adhesives can reduce health risks for device manufacturers and the end user.

When developing medical adhesives with TPO/CMR-Free compositions, Hoenle Adhesives anticipated that compromises of select adhesive properties may have to be made, as CMR-Free raw materials are limited. However, after extensive laboratory testing, the company found that most of the newly developed adhesives demonstrated equal or higher bond strength and resiliency compared to the original products. For example, the company’s new Vitralit E-7041 T has an enhanced needle bonder and is TPO/CMR-free and IBOA-free. Compared with the original Vitralit 7041 T adhesive, Vitralit E-7041-T produced 100% greater bond strength in PP/stainless steel bonds and 9% greater bond strength in PC/PC bonds.

By pairing these adhesives with Hoenle UV/LED curing systems, optimal curing in a medical device assembly process is possible. The company’s broad portfolio includes:

Compact LED Spot systems.

High-intensity flood and focused beam arrays.

UV chambers and conveyors.

To maintain a controlled UV curing process, Hoenle provides UV measurement instruments, including high-tech meters and sensors. This equipment can precisely measure light intensity and dosage.

Anticipation of EU-guided changes, Hoenle has overthrown the current medical portfolio. As well as conforming to regulations, the company has compiled a growing blacklist of undesirable materials, utilising its customers’ experience and feedback. Hoenle’s updated portfolio offers TPO-free, IBOA-free, and overall CMR-free products, all based on high-rolling, long-running, and well-established adhesives with proven quality in the market in various medical-related applications.

