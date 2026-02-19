INEOS Olefins & Polymers Europe has unveiled its new Recycl-IN hybrid polymer grade. Designed to boost the sustainability of contact-sensitive cosmetics packaging, the polymer grade contains 70% recycled material and ensures brands don’t need to compromise on quality or performance.

× Expand INEOS INEOS launches Recycl-IN hybrid polymer grade

The Recycl-IN hybrid polymers provide strength, aesthetics, and processing ease, while also increasing recycled content and minimising CO2 emissions. This new product is a natural colour polypropylene homopolymer designed for thin-walled injection moulding and fibre extrusion. The polymer grade is ideal for manufacturing stiff, coloured, or translucent components like:

Screw caps, jars, and lids.

Mascara reservoirs and caps.

Deodorant roller balls.

Spray-over caps and dispenser parts.

The rPP1025C grade features enhanced stiffness that benefits shape retention, provides a premium feel, and ensures reliable functionality. The product also offers heat resistance for product stability and shelf life. rPP1025C is ideal for demanding applications as the ease of processing, mechanical strength, and optical properties remain comparable to the qualities of virgin polypropylene.

This is the second Recycl-IN hybrid grade that INEOS have developed for cosmetics packaging, with the first being the rPP2030C.