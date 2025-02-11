Intertronics helps bond LSE materials with SCIGRIP SG400LSE MMA solution

Intertronics has unveiled its new SCIGRIP SG400LSE Methyl Methacrylate Adhesive (MMA) that aims to address the increasing demand for bonding low surface energy (LSE) materials like polypropylene and polyethene. The solution aims to minimise any time or cost wastage associated with surface preparation. SCIGRIP SG400LSE can be utilised by the assembly, automotive, electronics, and signage industries due to its cross-bonding capabilities with composites, plastics, and metals.

× Expand Intertronics Intertronics SCIGRIP SG400LSE Methyl Methacrylate Adhesive (MMA)

According to the adhesive specialist, the new solution is a two-component 10:1 formulation ideal for bonding LSE plastics like polypropylene, polyethene, other polyolefins, and thermoplastics elastomers to metals, FRP, and other plastics. SCIGRIP SG400LSE is available in pre-measured, side-by-side double syringe cartridges with static mixing nozzles to improve usability. The solution provides fast cure times and a high initial tack to facilitate efficient assembly processes, reduce production times, and enhance productivity.

“Low surface energy materials are notoriously difficult to bond,” said Ben Swanson, Joint Managing Director at Intertronics. “The use of polypropylene, polyethene, and various composites is on the rise, and SG400LSE is specially designed to help bond these materials. It is versatile and able to create durable cross-bonds with plastics, metals, and composites. It is an important enabling technology, bringing enhanced design capability in fields like automotive, marine and transport.”

Manufacturers within the automotive and transportation industries wish to utilise polypropylene in their designs. This is because of the materials’ lightweight, cost-efficient, and impact resistant nature. Additionally, polypropylene is one of the most recyclable materials, helping manufactures achieve their circular economy goals.

However, the material is difficult to bond due to its LSE, often leading it to require surface treatment to achieve successful adhesion which isn’t reliable. SCIGRIP SG400LSE avoids these difficulties as it requires little to no surface preparation to bond polyolefins. This is because of its wetting properties as well as its resistance to harsh environments and mechanical stresses.