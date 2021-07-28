Intertronics offers new conveniently packaged potting compound

From July 2021, the new IRS 3078 Polyurethane Potting Compound is available from adhesives and dispensing equipment specialist Intertronics. The material is packaged in side-by-side cartridges, making it suitable for customers with small volume needs. IRS 3078 complements the company’s extensive range of materials and equipment for electronics bonding, potting, coating and encapsulating.

IRS 3078 Polyurethane Potting Compound is a semi-rigid, room temperature curing and electrically insulating black polyurethane potting compound. The material, which is low viscosity, semi-thixotropic and flowable, is available in convenient side-by-side double syringe cartridges. It offers high adhesion, good electrical insulation properties and high impact resistance, with a resilient Shore D 65 hardness. It may also be used as a low viscosity adhesive.

The IRS3078-50KIT contains everything needed to mix and dispense the material — a 50 ml cartridge of epoxy, a syringe gun and three static mixing nozzles. The material has a 0.90:1 mix ratio by weight, a 1:1 mix ratio by volume and a viscosity of 2,000 mPas. Its working life is six minutes at room temperature. It is ideal for product evaluations or small quantity users in a range of applications including potting and encapsulating electronic assemblies, bonding of dissimilar materials and sealing road studs.

“We recognise that every customer, and every application is different,” said Ben Swanson, Sales Manager of Intertronics. “Not only do different applications require different materials and equipment, but the way a material is packaged can make an impact on the process and change its suitability for an application — we are launching this material with that in mind.”

Intertronics is one of the UK’s most experienced suppliers of materials and equipment for electronics bonding, sealing, coating, masking, potting, dispensing, curing and circuit repair. It supplies materials and equipment that support applications including PCB fabrication and assembly, component and sensor manufacturing, connectors, cable assemblies, loudspeaker manufacturing, microelectronics and more.