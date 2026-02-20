INVISTA is teaming up with enzymatic plastic recycling technology leader, Epoch Biodesign, to advance the development of post-consumer recycled nylon 6,6. The collaboration will combine Epoch’s AI-engineered recycling enzymes with INVISTA’s polymerisation knowledge and global footprint. The pair hope to produce a customer-validated, virgin-quality nylon 6,6 at a commercial scale.

× Expand INVISTA INVISTA partners with Epoch Biodesign to develop post-consumer recycled nylon 6,6

Nylon 6,6 is a critical material that is used in apparel, automotive, and industrial applications. However, there have been difficulties in scaling recycled solutions that meet customer demands.

“INVISTA is committed to exploring innovative technologies that can improve the sustainability and resilience of nylon 6,6 supply chains,” said Ethel Garnier, INVISTA Global Sustainability Director. “With this collaboration, both INVISTA and Epoch are applying their comparative advantage to develop solutions to a market need for recycled nylon 6,6. We look forward to working with Epoch to advance this important project and continuing to provide high-quality products that meet our customers’ needs.”

Jacob Nathan, CEO of Epoch Biodesign, added, “When your recycling technology is chosen from a global set of options by a company whose heritage is directly linked to the invention of nylon 6,6, it is clearly a defining moment. We are excited to increase momentum towards our goal of global deployment; this is a clear message that one of the largest producers of nylon 6,6 believes in our technology and the need for effective, enzymatic recycling at a commercial scale. Working with INVISTA will accelerate real change in the materials supply chain, advancing the industry beyond existing recycling approaches, transforming waste into virgin-equivalent products.”