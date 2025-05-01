Kraton unveils its new CirKular+ Paving Circularity Series

Kraton Corporation is celebrating the fifth anniversary of its CirKular+ product line. In line with this milestone, the polymers and pine chemicals producer has launched its new CirKular+ Paving Circularity Series. The solution aims to meet the needs of the paving industry specifically revolving around the demands of using more reclaimed asphalt while also reducing their Greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

× Expand Kraton Corporation Kraton launches new CirKular+ Paving Circularity Series.

The new Series incorporates up to 50% or more reclaimed asphalt content in the asphalt mix in surface layers. This helps to improve processability and performance. The Kraton Paving Circularity Series C5000 aims to improve the durability of modified asphalt while also preserving resistance against permanent deformation. Additionally, the solution hopes to reduce the carbon footprint of paving over the entirety of its life cycle.

C5000 is also compatible with Warm Mix Asphalt technologies, meeting asphalt surface material specifications. With the new expansion, the CirKular+ product line supports Kraton's long-term goal of creating sustainable, innovative solutions.

“Launching the Paving Circularity Series is a testament to our commitment to sustainability and innovation,” said Pedro Lopes, Kraton Global VP of Strategic Marketing, Product Management, and Supply Chain. “In Europe, the paving industry is actively working to increase circularity and reduce GHG emissions in alignment with the European Green Deal and the EU's 2050 climate neutrality goals. The new series helps unlock value-added circularity by enabling polymer-modified bitumen (PMB) producers and contractors to increase the reuse of reclaimed asphalt, thereby reintegrating it back into the road surface layer.”