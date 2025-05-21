L. Grigoletto is the first coating service to use LEHVOSS' PFAS-free anti-friction coating

For 15 years, the LEHVOSS Group has been manufacturing and distributing a thermoplastic tribo-material for electrostatic powder coating: LUVOCOM P80-7874-B.

The base polymer is a highly abrasion-resistant polyoxymethylene (POM). Its sliding properties are achieved by means of a PTFE modification. Now, a PFAS-free variant of the material has been developed. L. Grigoletto GmbH from Lüdenscheid is the first user of the new material.

"Regulatory changes always offer LEHVOSS as a specialty manufacturer the opportunity to show what we are capable of!" says Dr. Marcus Rechberger, responsible for global market development of thermoplastic powders. The new coating shows no limitations in performance compared to the system modified with PFTE. Flow properties during melting and optical surface quality have been optimised simultaneously. The tribological data from the laboratory are: COF 0.39, specific wear 0.7 mm³/Nm at 3 m/s and 2 MPa load against 100 CR6 steel in a block on ring test setup.

"Although it is still unclear whether the impending PFAS ban really includes the fluoropolymer PTFE, our customers are asking for alternatives. I see the opportunity to get into new series by switching customers from pure PTFE coatings to powder coating," explains Hannes Emmich, Managing Director of L. Grigoletto GmbH.