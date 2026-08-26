Lallemand Biofuels & Distilled Spirits and Braskem unveil bio-acetone production platform

Lallemand Biofuels & Distilled Spirits (LBDS) and Braskem, the largest polyolefins producer in the Americas, unveil an innovative bio-acetone production platform for the corn-ethanol industry. The platform allows producers to generate a new coproduct alongside ethanol.

× Expand Braskem Lallemand Biofuels & Distilled Spirits and Braskem announce bio-acetone production platform

Combining LBDS' proprietary fermentation technology with Braskem's bio-acetone recovery process, the solution creates a new revenue stream for biorefineries. The new platform will also maintain ethanol production performance.

“Pairing Lallemand Biofuels & Distilled Spirits' expertise in yeast and fermentation with Braskem's knowledge of biochemicals and biopolymers is a natural fit,” said Craig Ammann, Vice President of Business Development for LBDS. “LBDS has served ethanol producers for decades, and we continuously look for options to help boost their bottom lines and shield them from market volatility. This is a unique way to do that, based on strategic partnerships.”

After five years of joint development, Braskem and LBDS are making the technology available to the US ethanol industry. The innovative yeast strain enables bio-acetone production during fermentation, without affecting performance. Braskem’s bolt-on technology separates the resulting bio-acetone from ethanol and will be responsible for all bio-acetone sales and market development.

Cirilo Vieira, Business Development Director - Renewables & Biochemicals at Braskem, added, “The team at LBDS brought their expertise in yeast and their extensive knowledge of the ethanol industry, complemented by our experience in chemicals and bioproducts, to make this collaboration a success. We are eager to offer this sustainable acetone alternative to our customers. It is a significant step for the petrochemical industry toward a sustainable future, in every sense.”